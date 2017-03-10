Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Kick Off This Weekend

Over 20 teams from Europe and Africa will take part in this year's competition.

The 14th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon kicks off tomorrow March 11, 2017 in Yaounde with over 20 teams from Europe and Africa participating. Cameroon will present 12 cyclists from two teams notably SNH Velo Club and the Mixed Team. A total of 66 cyclists from Africa and Europe will take part in this year's edition of the competition. Officials and delegations from the different countries arrived in the country yesterday March 9, 2017. According to the official calendar from the Cameroon Cycling Federation the first lap will run from Yaounde to Bafia covering a distance of 121 km.

The second lap will take place the next day along the Bafoussam-Dschang-Bafoussam highway some 101 km long. Sources close to the Cameroon Cycling Federation say preparations are going on without any hitches and that the Cameroon Cycling Federation is ready for the kick-off of the competition. To prepare for the race the national cycling team trained in Mbalmayo since February 10, 2017. Some cyclists of the national cycling team are just back from Gabon where they took part in the Tropical Amissa Bongo cycling tour. Kamzong Abessolo finished as best Cameroonian in the tour after occupying the 35th position on the overall classification table. Cameroon will be counting on his talents and those of his team mates taking into consideration the fact that they are just from an international competition. The goal of the Cameroon Cycling Federation this year is for the cyclists to work hard and grab the yellow jersey. The race to be run on a total distance of 956 kilometers will cover six regions of the country notably, the Centre, West, Littoral, South West, North West and South Regions.