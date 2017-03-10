Liberia: Nocal Rejects Baseless Allegations About Its Finances

It appears President Ellen Johnson is gradually being convinced that her Vice President has all it takes to be a good… Read more »

(Monrovia March 9, 2017) The Interim Management Team (IMT) of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) rejects recent allegations in the media about the finances of NOCAL and how they are being managed. Senator Dallas Gueh of Rivercess County has accused the IMT of spending USD 1million as annual personnel cost, and making unnecessary and expensive travels; while other media institutions have published reports about NOCAL being allotted funds in the 2016/2017 national budget. These allegations are a deliberate falsification of the facts and have no basis whatsoever. We challenge those making the allegations to provide evidence in support of their claims or render an apology for misleading the public.

Copyright © 2017 National Oil Company of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.