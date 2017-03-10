Liberia Will Partner With Canada in Maritime Security - Samukai

Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai says the Ministry of National Defense will continue to seek partnership opportunities with Canada to advance Liberia's maritime security.

He noted that from the security perspective, the Liberian Coast Guard is prepared to cooperate with all partner nations in ensuring the safety of the broader West African Coastal region to thwart 'tragedy of the commons'.

The Liberian Defense boss acknowledged the historical role the Canadian Government and People have played over the years in impacting the development of the Liberian Defense Sector.

Touching on global security concerns, Minister Samukai intimated that the Liberian Defense Sector remains keen about strengthening relations with its regional and global counterparts in the collective spirit of maintaining global peace and security.

A Defense Ministry release said Minister Samukai was speaking Thursday when Madame Patricia McCullagh, the Canadian Ambassador accredited to Liberia, paid a courtesy call on him at his Barclay Training Center office on the United Nations Drive in Monrovia.

In remarks during the visit, the Canadian Ambassador praised Minister Samukai and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) for the professional growth of the force over the years which, according to her, is a product of transformational leadership.

The Canadian envoy expressed her country's preparedness to work with Liberia within the broad spectrum of collaboration, adding, "Maritime security is of concern and I hope my country will work closely with Liberia's Ministry of National Defense."

In a related development, the Canadian diplomat has disclosed that a Canadian Naval Vessel- HMCS MONCTON- is expected to conduct, for the first time, a routine port visit to Monrovia from March 21-30 as part of a greater exercise within the Gulf of Guinea.

The HMCS MONCTON has since March 2 deployed in the Gulf of Guinea region and is currently conducting Force Generation activities with regional nations and allied partners, including Liberia, in order to gain a greater understanding of the pattern of life and recognized maritime picture in the Gulf of Guinea.