Liberia: Police Launch 'No to Violence, Yes to Peace' Campaign

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has embarked on a nationwide tour to get firsthand report from citizens on the performance of officers assigned in their areas.

The tour also seeks opinions on how Police performance can be improved in delivering quality service ahead of and during the Presidential and Legislative Elections schedule for October 2017.

The tour comes at the time the LNP has taken over security from the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) following their drawdown in collaboration with other security apparatus in the country.

Police spokesman Sam Collins told the Liberia News Agency that the exercise was also intended to launch the campaign "YES TO PEACE, NO TO VIOLENCE", initiated by the LNP.

The tour, which covered Grand Bassa, Rivercess, and Margibi Counties was spearheaded by Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman and other senior police chiefs, including Deputy Inspector General for Administration Sadatu Reeves, who led a team to Rivercess, and Deputy Inspector General for Operations Abraham Kromah, who launched the program in Margibi County.

In Grand Bassa County, where hundreds of citizens turned out to grace the occasion, Police Inspector General Coleman informed the gathering his administration's commitment in prioritizing their security.

He encouraged them to enhance the work of the police by providing needed information on criminal activities, stressing that police relationship with the community was essential to maintain a stable environment that encourages economic growth.

He assured that the Liberia National Police will strive to ensure that the gap between the police and the community is narrowed as the country moves toward the pending elections.

Several citizens in remarks said they were pleased to welcome the police Chief and other senior police executives to Grand Bassa County on the launched of its "NO TO VIOLENCE, YES TO PEACE CAMPAIGN."

They said such visit was laudable and will strengthen the relationship between the police and community dwellers, and called for the provision of more logistics to the police in the county.