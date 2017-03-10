Liberia: IWC Eyes Gender Monitoring Office

The Second International Women's Colloquium (IWC) has called for a Gender Monitoring Office to ensure full implementation of laws, policies and instruments towards the advancement of women participation in national decision-making processes.

This was one of five commitments contained in a communiqué signed at the end of a two-day Women's International Colloquium held at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville outside Monrovia on March 7-8.

The IWC also agreed to commit itself to establish a national and international platform of leadership building through mentorship for women and youth building on the President Sirleaf's Young Professionals Program.

It also pledged to strengthen partnership and action between women at the national leadership level and women leading in their communities to nurture future generation of leaders.

The IWC further agreed to continue the process of legal reform that addresses the issues of inequalities in land ownership, access to finance, access to justice, among others, according to the communiqué.

In the communiqué, the IWC also pledged to establish mechanisms to transfer experience and knowledge between the generations both from the experience of the older generation to the younger generation and the contribution of the younger generation to the older in areas of digital literacy and technology.

The IWC also commits to the full implementations of gender equality through the Sustainable Development Goals.

The implementation of the commitments of the Colloquium will continue to be a benchmark of progress in Liberia and elsewhere, the communiqué indicated.

"Towards this, the IWC commits to holding a Colloquium in the next five years to review the progress and challenges and renew commitments," the communiqué said.