Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf 'Proud' of Ghana's Achievements

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed pride in what the West African nation Ghana has become, acknowledging its economic growth and new status as a middle income country in the sub-region.

She also commended the people of Ghana for the recent peaceful elections that brought President Nana Akufor-Addo to power.

President Sirleaf was speaking Monday when she participated in the 60th Independence Day Celebrations of the Republic of Ghana in Monrovia.

She reflected on the sisterly and bilateral relationship between Liberia and Ghana and recounted Ghana's assistance to Liberian during the civil war to include providing refuge to Liberians and the deployment of peacekeepers to help end the conflict.

"Mr. Ambassador, posterity will not judge us kindly should the history of the peace and tranquility enjoyed in Liberia today is not attributed to Ghana's help as well.

"When I reflect on the significant role played by Ghana; Ghana made sacrifices both in materials and human terms to ensure a peaceful and stable Liberia," she pointed out.

She congratulated Ghana on its 60th Independence Day Anniversary and wished the sisterly nation peace and prosperity.