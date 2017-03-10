Liberia: Lina Bomi County Correspondent Seedee Is Dead

The Liberia News Agency (LINA) Bomi Count Correspondent, David Pamas Seedee, is dead.

Rev. Jerome Slojue, brother of the late Seedee, told LINA that journalist Seedee died on February 27 at his residence in the J.J Y Community in the Monrovia suburb of Gardnerville following a brief illness.

Mr. Seedee was employed with the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) and assigned to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) as a senior reporter in 2000.

He was later promoted to the position of County Correspondent for Bomi County based on his hard work, commitment and dedication to duty, a position he held up to his death.

The late Seedee was born in 1952 in Sinoe County and graduated from the Sinoe High School in 1976.

He also obtained an associate degree from the Zorzor Rural Teacher Training Institute (ZRTTI) in 1980 and taught in several schools in Liberia.

The late Seedee also obtained a B.Sc Degree in Public Administration from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU) in 2016.