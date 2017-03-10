Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Lays Wreaths On Graves of Tubman, Tolbert, Doe

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Wednesday laid wreaths on the graves of the late Liberian Presidents William R. Tolbert, William V.S. Tubman and Samuel Kanyon Doe.

At those sites, President Sirleaf recalled the contributions of these past leaders, saying that their works were was immense, and noted that although they were not perfect, they played their roles in the development processes of the country.

The visit was part of National Decoration Day, a day set aside by an Act of the National Legislature to honor the dead.

It followed the dedication of a National Memorial in the Du-Port Road Waterside Community in honor of some 155 persons massacred in the area and other massacre victims from around Monrovia during the 14-year civil conflict.

Earlier, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also laid wreaths at another memorial site in the Compound of the Lutheran Church on 14thStreet in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Scores of innocent Liberians who escaped from their homes to seek refuge in the Church's compound were massacred in July of 1990.

President Sirleaf prayed for God's bountiful blessing and healing upon the spirits and souls of those massacred in the Church yard.

They included Mr. Nelson Philip Taylor, father of Mr. Charles G. Taylor, the man who led the outbreak of the 14-year civil war, who was also seeking refuge in the Lutheran Church Compound.

The Liberian leader also visited the burial site of Catholic Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church Compound, during which she described him as a 'Spiritual leader and a conscience of the nation who was noted constantly for praying for the Liberian nation and its people."

She said Bishop Francis also represented the less fortunate in the Liberian society at all levels, according to an Executive Mansion release.