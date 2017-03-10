Liberia: WHO Country Rep Lauds MOH for Mental Health Policy

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative Alex Gasasira has lauded the Ministry of Health for the launch of a five-year mental health policy and strategic plan.

Speaking at the launch of the policy and plan at the E.S. Grant Mental Hospital on Duport Road, outside Monrovia, Thursday, Gasasira said the issue of mental health cannot be overemphasized, adding that the launch of the policy is "a great achievement" for the Ministry of Health.

Gasasira said the policy will help partners of the Government to coordinate support for mental health.

"We need to commend everybody who worked hard for what is being achieved because with limited resources a lot has been achieved by the Ministry of Health," he said, noting, "Sometimes we get so much overwhelmed by the challenges that we don't give sufficient commendation for what is being achieved in challenging circumstances."

He assured the Ministry of Health that the WHO will do the best it can to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the Ministry of Health in battling mental health.

The Mental Health Policy and Strategic plan which runs from 2016 to 2021, is aimed at addressing the mental health needs of Liberians through high quality, culturally appropriate, evidence-based, equitable and cost-effective care.