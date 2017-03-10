Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Sees More Women Participating in 2017 Polls

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed optimism that the October 2017 elections in Liberia will witness more women participation.

"Is it is not because I am not contesting then it means to say women will not participate; women have gone too far to be left out in decision-making; therefore they will stand up and make political decisions," she pointed out.

The Liberian leader was speaking Tuesday at the start of the 2nd International Women Colloquium being held at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville.

The colloquium will be climaxed by the observance of International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8.

The Liberian leader pledged to continue to support women empowerment by promoting leadership and the exchange of experience and expertise among female leaders in Africa and the world at large.

President Sirleaf indicated that women in Liberia and the world today should celebrate because they can stand up and say that they can become what they want to be with gender equality.

This year year's International Women Day program is being celebrated under the global theme "Women Be Bold for Change" and the local theme: "Women Be Bold in Change for a Better World."

The two-day event brought together high profile women leaders from across the world, including Ms. Maria Teresa Fernandes de la Vegas, former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain and the Speaker of the Rwandan Parliament Donatille Mukabalisa.

In 1997, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 32/142 proclaiming March 8 each year as International Women's Day to be observed by member states in accordance with their historical and national traditions.