Liberia: Nimba to Dedicate 17 New Projects Soon - Supt. Cooper

Nimba County Superintendent-designate, D. Dorr Cooper, has disclosed that seventeen projects have been completed by the county administration and are to be dedicated soon.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency recently in Sanniquillie, Superintendent Cooper named the projects as several elementary and junior high schools, bridges, commissioner compounds, and City Halls.

He pointed out that funding for the projects came from the County and Social Development Funds provided by the Liberian government and concessionaires.

Nimba County receives US$1.5 million from world steel giant Arcelor Mitral as Social Development Fund and US$200,000 from the national government through the fiscal budget as County Development Fund.

"It is the US$1.5 million and US$200,000 the county receives from Arcelor Mitral and the central government that we used to undertake those projects for our people based on decisions they made during the last county council sitting," Cooper pointed out.

He did not state exactly when the projects will be dedicated and turned over to citizens for use, but said work on the projects have been completed and are set for dedication very soon.

He wants citizens of the county to appreciate the Unity Party-led Government for introducing the County Development Fund which, he said, has helped leeward counties develop rapidly.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Cooper has extended thanks to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her intervention that has made it possible for the people of Nimba to receive the US$300,000 owed them by the Ministry of Public Works.

It can be recalled that in early 2013, the Ministry of Public Works borrowed Nimba's earth-moving equipment and fuel to recondition a stretch of primary road at that cost.