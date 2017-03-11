Malawi: Land Laws Key to Agriculture Investment in Malawi - Minister Muluzi

Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development Atupele Muluzi has said land laws will increase the impact of agricultural investment and production in the country.

Muluzi said this at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday when he opened a one day inception workshop on mainstreaming of land governance in the National Agricultural Investment Program (NAIP).

Muluzi said there is a relationship between land and agriculture as you use land for farming. The provision of the new land laws; therefore will have a direct bearing on the performance of the agricultural sector and promoting secure land rights.

"The on-going national land policy and the land law are to improve the agricultural productivity in order to attain food security in the country," Muluzi said.

He said that government has embarked on a process of developing a new sector wide NAIP and that land policy and governance issues are systematically mainstreamed in the new agricultural strategies and investment programmes.

"Agriculture still remains the engine of Malawi's economic growth and development. Government in collaboration with other national stakeholders has therefore come up with a roadmap for the development of the new NAIP," He said.

In her remarks Secretary to the ministry of agriculture, Erica Maganga said the coming in of land laws would help solve a lot of issues which are affecting the investment in agriculture.

"We can't talk of agriculture without land and this land laws will solve the issues of land ownership be it small, large scale farmers or outside investors who will be looking for land," Maganga said.