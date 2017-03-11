11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Agatu Still in Fear, Says Rep

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The people of Agatu in Benue State are still living in fear due to the presence of heavily armed herdsmen, a member of the House of Representatives has said. Adamu Ochepo Entonu (Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency), said at a press conference in Abuja yesterday that the herdsmen were empowered to resettle in Agatu by the state government without being disarmed.

He said the presence of the herdsmen had prevented residents from going to farms for fear of being killed, adding, "The implication is that farm crops are being destroyed, farmers perpetually afraid to visit their farms. I have repeatedly drawn the attention of the federal and state governments to the brewing crisis and imminent danger in the area and nothing has been done."

He urged security agencies to ensure thorough investigation into the recent killing of a soldier in Agatu, saying the perpetrators must face the law.

