Nigeria: Frowns, Smiles Follow Kaduna Airport's Boom Time

Kaduna — The boom time the Kaduna International Airport has been expecting since January, when the federal government announced its decision to close down the Abuja International Airport for six weeks finally came on Wednesday. As the government announced the closure of the Abuja Airport by midnight of Tuesday in line with the plan, Kaduna Airport responded almost immediately with a flurry of activities.

On the first day of the operational take off, thousands of people, made up of government officials, security agents, military personnel, airport and other aviation staff, as well passengers thronged the vast expanse of the terminal.

The previous day, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had been on ground to inspect facilities at the airport and had expressed satisfaction with the work done though he observed that more needs to be done to put the airport in order.

From a sleepy terminal under construction, the Kaduna Airport has become fully operational with the symbolic landing of the Ethiopian Airlines plane from Addis Ababa. Before the diversion, only three airlines, Arik, Azman and Med-View, operated from the airport, and only skeletally, with the most active of them operating a return flight on a daily basis while the less-active ones operated intermittently.

The number of air travellers at the airport was also scanty as most people preferred to go to Abuja to book their flights due to the assurance they have of getting flights. With the closure of the Abuja Airport, the attraction to drive to Abuja is no longer there and things have turned the other way round.

The first set of passengers to the Kaduna Airport from Abuja on Wednesday, expressed mixed feelings over the diversion while aviation officials were optimistic that things would pick up as time goes on. Even from the first day, the presence of Customs and Immigrations officials has quadrupled.

One of the passengers on board the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft who gave her name as Gery Annah said she did not observe any difference between landing in Kaduna and landing in other international airports. "It is convenient," she said when asked if the diversion had caused her more stress.

Another passenger, Mr. Johnsa Kollie, a Liberian, who was on his way to Dubai also welcomed the development but observed that there is serious work to be done on the security at the airport. "I commend the government and I hope that, even after the repair of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, the Kaduna International Airport will still be operational," he said.

But three days into the operational change, new challenges are beginning to show up. Our correspondent who was at the airport at night, observed that less than half of the street lights on the road leading to the airport from Mando are up and functioning. The situation is worse from the intersection leading to the airport as more than half of the stretch of road in between trees is dark, and mostly lonely, though there are security vehicles placed at various points to the airport.

The gate to the airport, which should have served as an indication of the level of preparedness of the airport, and to inspire confidence within travellers, does the opposite as it is still under construction.

Also, some passengers who were ferried to Kaduna in buses to catch their flights complained about the inconvenience they had to go through. "The journey is now broken into bits and pieces, with one leg spent on the road, then train, then road and finally take-off after waiting at the airport," one passenger said.

Another passenger who gave his name as Tobias said the delay in arrival and take off of flights is also worrisome as the airport is not yet equipped with the facilities that would ease the burden of waiting.

Our correspondent observed that as interior work is yet to be completed at the terminal, it is yet to be opened for commercial activities which would have provided recreational facilities for waiting passengers. Unlike Lagos and other international ones, there are no hotels close to the Kaduna Airport. It was learnt that it is due to some of these challenges that some foreign airlines have refused to land at the airport.

But the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said with the commencement of operations and the successful landing of the Ethiopian Airlines flight, more foreign operators would follow suit. "We have a flight now from Ethiopian Airlines. We thank them for believing in us and for partnering with Nigeria in our time of need. I believe other foreign airlines like Lufthtansa, Air France etc will come. They are probably regretting now and I pray they will respond also and start landing in Kaduna because Nigeria is identifying its friends in our time of need," he said.

Sirika said about 605,000 passengers are expected to use the airport within the six weeks Abuja would be shut.

Some of the officials who said they were not authorized to speak with the press, said the facilities remaining are less than 5 percent and would be fitted in within a week. But our correspondent observed that the initial fear that operators of commercial helicopters may not operate at the airport has been shattered as some of them have started coming.

But there are some who agree that they are emotionally attached to the Kaduna Airport and will like to see it work. One of such passengers, Abdullahi Hussaini, said he is happy that the diversion of flights to Kaduna has been made a reality for the mere fact that it is his base. "There's every indication that things will improve as the government has shown seriousness towards building infrastructure towards improving the lot of the people," he said.

Another passenger to India, Hauwa Manu, said as an indigene of Kaduna she is happy that she can now travel directly from the Kaduna without having to travel to Abuja. "We the people of Kaduna are quite happy with this development and I am satisfied with what I have seen so far," she said.