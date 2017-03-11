11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Adebayo Was a Cosmopolitan Leader - Babangida

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday described the late former governor of the defunct Western State, General Adeyinka Adebayo, as a cosmopolitan leader. In a message he personally signed, Babangida said "at 89, one would think age was well-spent and it was time for him to go and have a deserved rest, but losing a dear one no matter the age, comes with grief, pains, sorrow and nostalgia."

Babangida noted that as a young military officer, he had the rare privilege of working very closely with the deceased as an instructor at the Nigeria Defence Academy, when he was the Commandant, adding that he was such a unique leader with a listening ear and uncommon intellect.

