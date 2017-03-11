Nigeria: It's a Colossal Loss - Saraki

Abuja — Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the death of the former military governor of the defunct Midwestern State, Brig-Gen Samuel Ogbemudia as a colossal loss to the country, especially coming at a time Nigerians are still mourning the demise of another elder statesman and former governor of the defunct Western Region, General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo.

He commiserated with the Ogbemudia's family, the government and people of Edo and Delta States and Nigerians in general over the incident.

He noted that Ogbemudia's death has robbed the entire country of an intelligent officer, dynamic administrator, focused gentleman and a leader par excellence, who served his country and people meritoriously.

"Ogbemudia was a man of the people. His humility and courage stood him shoulder high above many of his contemporaries."