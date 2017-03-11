11 March 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: It's a Colossal Loss - Saraki

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Segun Olaniyi

Abuja — Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the death of the former military governor of the defunct Midwestern State, Brig-Gen Samuel Ogbemudia as a colossal loss to the country, especially coming at a time Nigerians are still mourning the demise of another elder statesman and former governor of the defunct Western Region, General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo.

He commiserated with the Ogbemudia's family, the government and people of Edo and Delta States and Nigerians in general over the incident.

He noted that Ogbemudia's death has robbed the entire country of an intelligent officer, dynamic administrator, focused gentleman and a leader par excellence, who served his country and people meritoriously.

"Ogbemudia was a man of the people. His humility and courage stood him shoulder high above many of his contemporaries."

Nigeria

Buhari to Formalise Resumption Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari is to write a letter to the National Assembly Monday to make his return to work formal and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.