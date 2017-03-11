Nigeria: Pastor Gbenga Oso - How I've Been Helping Hundreds of Women to Be Mothers

interview

The excited woman lined up on the rostrum, rocking gently babies craddled in their warm arms as they dance slowly to the church's songs of praise. Amidst them is a man. Is he he responsible for all the babies? Pastor Gbenga Oso, the General Overseer of Laughter Foundation International Ministry a.k.a. God's Baby Factory, has become an enigma among ministers of God in Nigeria. His ministry is rare and likewise the man who has braved all odds to put smiles on the faces of childless couples in Nigeria through prayers.

Oso pioneered the miracle baby center in Nigeria through his Laughter Foundation Church located in Oregun area of Lagos. Oso began his ministry in March 1997; after he resigned as an accountant. To him, it was a divine call. Over the last two decades, Oso has not derailed from his calling. Testimonies abound in his church. Today, the church which began with only eight members now parades over 3,500 worshippers every Sunday. As the church marks its 20th anniversary tomorrow, Oso speaks with Funke Olaode about his successes and initial challenge

How would you describe the journey so far?

The journey has been wonderful. We started Laughter Foundation International Ministry, a.k.a God's Baby Factory in March 1997 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital before we moved to Lagos. The ministry, which started with eight congregants 20 years ago, now boasts of thousands of believers. Today, we have between 3,000 and 3,500 during Sunday service. We set out with a mandate to pray for couple looking for the fruit of the womb, who have done everything humanly possible. God spoke to me that I should start a ministry to focus on that. That time we didn't have a church that was doing that. What churches would do is to earmark one or two minutes to pray for couples looking for children. But God specifically told me that I was going to start a ministry focusing on child-bearing matters. After a few promos on radio and television for a week, we have continued to grow.

Did the name 'Laughter Foundation' come along with the revelation?

God gave me the name. When God spoke to me I was toying with different names but I had to go back to God to give me a particular name and God directed me to Genesis Chapter 21 Verse 6 where Sarah said," "God has made me to laugh so that everybody that hears me can laugh.' The laughter came from there. And when Sarah eventually had the baby, she named him Isaac which means laughter.

What were you doing before you went into full time ministry?

I was an accountant and had worked in different places including government and private sectors.

What was your wife's reaction when you decided to quit your career as an accountant?

Well, everybody around me knew I loved God and whatever God asks me to do I never fail to do it. Though some people warned me that I should be careful but I know the one who called me. Family members also believed me that once it is God, He would back me up.

What gave you that conviction that you were going to succeed?

Because I heard God and He was the one that directed me to do it. And if He was surely the one that called me, He would help me both financially and otherwise. Today, I don't have regrets.

It has being 20 years of miracles. Any time to celebrate?

Well, every day is a celebration but this year we are only picking one day for the anniversary which falls on March 12 and the second Sunday of every Monthly Miracle Service. It is usually a long service where people come and give testimonies of God's awesomeness. This event will be marked with special Sunday service tagged 'By this time next year' at the Church's Cathedral located at Olusosun in Oregun, Ikeja. It is basically going to be an anointing service. We realise that some challenges being faced are spiritually inclined. How do you explain a lady who got married at age 56? God visited her during one of the anointing services; destroyed the yoke of delay in marriage and difficulty in having children.

Your church is known for helping couples who are looking for the fruit of the womb. Is that the only the thing your church does?

Here, apart from focusing on couples looking for the fruit of the womb, we also pray for salvation of the soul. We encourage our followers to serve God wholeheartedly so that after this world, they can make it to the Kingdom of God. The entire ministry is a total package: salvation of souls, child bearing, marriage for singles and prosperity. We organise singles' conference every three months for those who are of marriageable age but marriage has eluded them. This will take a supernatural help. For instance, there was a lady whose nine siblings of marriageable age (both male and female) are still single. A friend invited her to this church. It didn't take long before somebody came into her life for the first time and within six months she got married, got pregnant immediately and had a set of twin boys. She was the only one that got deliverance among her siblings. So testimonies abound. We also have a programme called billionaires' service where we pray for people to excel in their careers. I always say that Laughter Foundation children must live in their own homes. I pray for people to pursue the impossibility and God has blessed them mightily through hard work.

What are the measures put in place for pregnant women to have safe delivery as some clergy men sometimes frown at medical help?

We encourage our pregnant women to seek the best medical help during pregnancy. God has been so good to us at Laughter Foundation that in 20 years, we have not lost a mother or child during delivery. We have been able to achieve this because we monitor our pregnant women until they deliver here. We have a prayer meeting for pregnant women; which holds every month. To ensure that the woman did not lose the baby during delivery and to ensure that mother and baby are okay. There was a particular woman who had been having bad dreams during pregnancy that somebody usually pushed her from the top of mountain and she would fall on her belly and she would lose the baby during delivery. She came for prayers and when she had the same dream this time she landed with her two legs and was singing praises. She eventually had a safe delivery for the fourth time. There was a woman who was told somebody would die during delivery. She was afraid when her day of delivery was approaching. I said in my 20 years in this ministry we have never lost a woman and she would not be the number one. This woman delivered safely and today she is alive. These are some of the things God is doing here. I encourage the mothers-to-be to listen to doctors.

What would you consider milestones in miracles that God has done through you?

As said earlier, testimonies abound but of significant note are two testimonies that one can say it could only have been God. A woman, who is a health official who had been married for 35 years without a child, visited this sanctuary after all her efforts proved abortive. She became pregnant and by the time she delivered the baby girl she was 59 going to 60. This was beyond human comprehension and it was a miracle. There was also a woman who had her first child at age 54; a boy, and had a second child at 56 which was a girl. The recent one was a couple who got married in our church branch in Ibadan and relocated to the United Kingdom. When it was time for making babies nothing was happening. It was a childless marriage because she always had bad dreams during pregnancy. They resorted to IVF and after seven attempts and nothing happened, she told the husband to relocate to Nigeria that Laughter Foundation would take care of it. The husband agreed with her and started applying for jobs in Nigeria. He was working with an oil company in London and luckily he got another job in an oil company in Nigeria and the wife resigned from her job. They relocated to Nigeria and started attending this church. Within a year that they have been attending this church she got pregnant and was even afraid of losing it. By the grace of God, God saw her through. She went back to London to deliver and she gave birth to a set of triplets of two boys and a girl after nine years of marriage. This can only be God. During delivery through C-section, the doctor diagnosed giant ovarian cyst that was as big as a baby section. I prayed for her and when she went back for scan it had disappeared completely. These are some of the things God does here. People that have gone to several places without solution but it happens here because it is our main focus and it is easier for us to get solution.

The recent testimony was a first delivery of a set of twins of a boy and a girl in LUTH after 20 years of marriage. People come from all over the world to attend what God is doing through us here. And sometimes I minister out of the country to attend to cases like this. There are occasions where couples came from the US to Nigeria for a day just to attend our programme. They came after listening to four testimonies from their friends in US and Canada that with modesty God is here answering people's prayers when it comes to having children. And as we are about to celebrate our 20thanniversary, we want to celebrate God's goodness.

How many children have you delivered so far in this church?

We have lost count because I don't know the exact figure. Again, couples come from other churches and even non-Christian and we don't keep the number. Once they receive the miracle they go back to their churches. The only thing I know here is that the number of set of twins is very high in this church.

What were the initial challenges when you ventured out?

People were very few because I couldn't remember any church doing what I started out to do. The challenge was done away with when we used the media to propagate what God is doing through us. And for the followers, they believed in what we were doing by referring them to the Bible because it is our constitution and in everything we depend on as Christians.

Was there any time the authorities or people said you are running a baby factory considering the church's alias 'God's Baby Factory'?

Not really. As a matter of fact, we have never experienced such things. But people will say all kinds of things through testimonies. There was a woman who came and gave testimony that when she saw Laughter Foundation with a lot of women carrying babies on television she said it is a lie; that we usually stage managed women to come. She too was looking to have a child and she came and joined the church, got pregnant and had a baby boy. That was when she confessed that she thought it was a lie. So people say a lot of things but we don't allow that to bother us.

What are the succession plans as sometimes the GO dies with the vision?

I have many people working with me here doing most of the work. We have group leaders, regional leaders and provincial leaders. The problems they cannot solve come to me. I have not been to Ibadan for many years. If they make mistakes they correct that so that without me the work of God continues. That is our own way of mentoring people because if I go to be with the Lord today the church of God will continue because there are people who have been groomed to take over.

What would you like to be remembered for?

That I love God with my heart and God helped me to pray for people looking for children and they succeeded.