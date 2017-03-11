Nigeria: Govt Launches Mobile Nutrition Programme

The federal government in collaboration with the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, (GSMA), has launched a programme which will utilise mobile phones in tackling malnutrition in the country.

Launching the initiative tagged "mNutrition Programme" in Abuja yesterday, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said several countries have been able to increase citizens' access and nutritional services by delivering effective messages through mobile phones.

"Such messages typically focus on educational content geared towards improving nutritional practices such as the promotion of balanced diets, basic steps for improving nutritional content of locally available foods, encouraging exclusive breastfeeding of infants, and safe and appropriate complementary feeding of infants and young children," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya who was represented by Kehinde Sanusi said the organization was passionate about Nigerians and their health and that triggered the partnership.

MHealth Market Engagement Manager, GSMA, Mr. Victor Ohuruogu, said mNutrition involves using mobile and wireless technology to support health and nutrition outcomes.