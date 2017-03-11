Nigeria: Daily Trust's Jos Bureau Chief, Hir Joseph Passes On At 43

President Muhammadu Buhari is to write a letter to the National Assembly Monday to make his return to work formal and… Read more »

Joseph joined Daily Trust on June 23, 2003 and rose to become an Assistant Editor, having worked with the publication in Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia and Jos. He started work as the Jos Bureau Chief on July 20, 2015 after he was transferred from Lafia. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Jos — The Jos Bureau Chief of Daily Trust newspaper, Hir Joseph died yesterday afternoon after a protracted illness. The late Joseph had been undergoing medical treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, in Benue State and was yesterday referred to the National Hospital Abuja but died on his way.

