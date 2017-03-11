Nigeria: Minister Relocates to Kaduna Over Abuja Airport Closure

Lagos — The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said he would remain in Kaduna throughout out the six weeks the Abuja airport will undergo repairs. He said he had relocated his office to Kaduna to ensure smooth flight operations in and out of the town, saying the federal government had put in place all necessary arrangements to ease the inconvenience caused by the flight diversion.

The minister, who spoke with newsmen in Kaduna while commending air passengers for their understanding, said the measure was a temporary one in the interest of safety.

Activities have taken off at the airport with domestic carriers like Arik, Med-View, Air Peace, Azman and Dana operating while Ethiopian Airlines is the only international carrier flying to the airport at the moment. It was also observed that construction work at the new terminal is in progress with workers in a hurry to complete the work.