11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Orders Arrest of Gay Bar Operator

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — A Lagos High Court sitting in Badagry has ordered for the immediate arrest of a 47-year-old man, Schedrak Azuu, for operating a gay bar in the state.

The accuse is said to be the owner of a gay bar known as "Izu home for real men" situated at Kilometre 10 along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The order for the arrest followed a case filed against him by one Mr. Richard Okeke at the Badagry High Court.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest for Mr. Azuu for allegedly refusing to appear before it, weeks after he was duly served with court summons.

