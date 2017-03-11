11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Excitement in Bauchi Over President's Return

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Hundreds of residents trooped to the streets of Bauchi yesterday to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after his medical trip in London. Many people, mostly youths, carried pictures of the president, chanting songs in his praise.

Music celebrating the return of the president blared from big loudspeakers mounted on cars while people danced on the streets. The popular Hausa singer, 'Dauda Kahuta Rarara', sang a song titled; 'Buhari Yadawo Sai Murna Gamu Talakkawa'.

An excited resident shouted, "Where are the enemies of our president who said he would not return?"

Addressing a jubilant crowd at the Government House gate, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar thanked them for organising the celebration rally to welcome the president.

He said Nigeria witnessed a challenging time when the president was absent as people expressed divergent views. Abubakar lamented that despite the constant assurances given over the president's health, some detractors were still saying he would not return.

The governor added that God, in his infinite mercy, had returned the president safely and shamed detractors.

