Nigeria: Business Connexion Changes Name to BCX

Lagos — Business Connexion has announced its change of name to BCX following the company's acquisition by Telkom.

Managing Director, BCX (Nigeria), Dr. Ayo Adegboye, said at the unveiling of the new brand in Lagos that the development will enable it re-strategise on end-to-end digital business processes in Africa.

Adegboye traced commencement of the new brand to August 25, 2015 when Telkom officially acquired Business Connexion Group which was delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and officially became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telkom SA.

According to him, the unveiling of a new brand is to unite the company bringing two different businesses into a single entity.