Nigeria: Amaechi, Fashola, Tambuwal and Co. - You Guys Put Me in a Fix!!!!!!!

March 11, 2017

I really do not know these gentlemen and I must confess I have not met them, except Fashola who I had seen once as he walked past me while I was trying to buy boli and groundnut along Ikorodu road, near Onipanu bus stop on one of his numerous inspection visits as the then governor of Lagos state.

So you can imagine my discomfort when I was summoned by a lovely middle-aged gentleman who is my avid reader and who had never had any reason to call me. He had called and summoned me to come meet him for some urgent discussion that Saturday. So I left my house and drove down to meet this oga who claimed to be a fan. He was handsome with an aristocratic greying beard on his pleasant-looking face. He was well to do and you could tell that from his carriage and comportment. He had with him a female pilot who was so beautiful that I immediately started thinking of hitting my host with a stick on his head before running into the Lagos sunset with this beautiful damsel whose beauty was doing things to my skin.

He had wanted to meet with me, to ask me face-to-face why I was not saying anything about this 'rudderless government'.'Edgar, why are you not saying anything about the continuous mess we are witnessing in this country?' He was well to do and will never suffer but felt he owed the country to be 'worried', even though he would not do anything about it and would not even want his name to be mentioned. As he spoke, he took a swig from his well-blended whiskey. He had offered me a tipple but I declined and asked for my favourite bottle of coke. As he spoke, I tried to see the suffering in his well-heeled beard but all I could see was a man used to the good life who was suddenly jolted by the reality that he could no longer feel safe with massive and encroaching poverty around him. His questions were simple: What were the architects of this government doing about this rot.? What Fashola and the New PDP led by Tambuwal and Amaechi who drew the strategy for the emergence of this 'contraption' doing about things? Why they are still in government and what explanations can they give for all this 'rubbish'? As he spoke, my eyes were on the beautiful damsel, wondering how I could get my phone numbers to her, I winked and tried to touch her with my fingers under the table, but she sat too far from me. Well, I pretended to listen as my oga continued with his wailing, but the truth is that I now had a more pressing national assignment which was how to snatch this bewitching angel from the good-looking aristocrat. I pretended to listen, agreeing with him that Amaechi should carry his bald head and leave the government, that Fashola with his k- leg was highly ineffective in three ministries especially with the revelation that 'his permanent secretary was giving out housing jobs to people who were brief-case contractors and who were now hawking the papers on the street'.

He had been offered the jobs and he felt it was his patriotic duty to refuse. To him, the government was not what he and millions of Nigerians voted for. He was agitated, frustrated and felt very strongly that all the blame be heaped on the architects - Amaechi, Fashola, Fayemi and Tambuwal. When he finished, I looked at him with a blank stare as he asked what I thought. I quickly said I totally agreed and that these people he had mentioned should be banished to Syria while we tried to rebuild our nation. He smiled contentedly, thanked me for my time and admonished me to continue to stand by the truth and that he loved my writings. I just come dey look the man, won't he stand up and go and pee and let me try my luck with the lady who by this time was fiddling with her phone. As the man no gree leave na, my Shomolu sense kick in, I ask the girl if she has Bluetooth on her phone, she say yes. The Baba ask what is blue tooth, I say it is something that has to do with the dentist, he smiled and continued to savour his whiskey and so with Bluetooth, I send my phone number to the girl and she acknowledged receipt. But as I was about to congratulate myself, she just ask me in front of the man, 'Edgar, why did you send your number to me.' Kai, this girl na witch o. The Baba eyes change, by this time Fashola , Amaechi and co. were no longer his problem. The real problem with Nigeria and its beleaguered economy, dying currency, dearth of infrastructure, crime-ridden society was now JOSEPH EDGAR. Na beg, I beg run commot for there o.

OBJ at 80, 90, 100

Does it matter? My Baba had his birthday recently and we all have been worried as to his real age. Daddy himself has said that he really does not know when he was born so he chose very carefully a date in March to be celebrated by all chicken -loving Nigerians as the birthday of our war hero, elder statesman and founding father of modern-day Nigeria. Where I sat, I still felt that OBJ is the greatest living Nigerian and I really mean this not in a sarcastic way but as a statement of fact. I really admire him and have followed his trajectory right from when he took over the reins of government after the unfortunate assassination of Murtala Mohammed. Obj has been a recurring decimal in our national psyche and his government ushered in some of the most glorious times this generation of Nigerians ever witnessed. He gave us the GSM which revolutionised our economy; he reformed the banking system, building institutions that started competing with the rest of the world. His institutions like EFCC and ICPC continue to play very critical roles in our nation and since leaving government he has continued to play a stabilising role, via interactions and offering advice when required. I know Wole Soyinka will not agree with me, but that is his business. This is Baba's birthday and so he must be celebrated. Well to solve the riddle of his true birth date, I went into rigorous research that saw me traversing the forests of Owu, the muddy dirt roads near his Ota Farm and the deep forests of Egba land, working with xenophobic South African archeologists, looking for evidence of Baba's true age. Well, from his tribal marks, pot belly, age of the jokes he cracks, his skin colour and the style of his clothes plus the fact that his teeth are brownish hue, we have come to the conclusion that Baba cannot be less than 102 years. Yes, that is our initial deduction and we have sent a report to the United Nations Commission for Refugees for further analysis. Till we get the report back, let me on behalf of all your children sir, wish you a happy 102 years even as we pray for a longer life and your continued positive contributions to our quest for principled leadership and good governance in our country. God bless you sir.

Buhari : He Finally Called Me !

Last week, I had complained bitterly of how the President snubbed me, thereby embarrassing me in the presence of my full cabinet in Shomolu and setting me up for impeachment. Somebody must have showed him my write-up cos, finally he called. I was home in the toilet enjoying a quiet and peaceful bowel movement when my phone started ringing. The law in my house is that nobody touches my phone; punishment for touching my phone is death by hanging cos me too I will die if my Abeokuta goddess goes through my phone. So the phone kept ringing as nobody dared to touch it. Thinking it was my landlord or my lord Gabriel Ogbechie who I had gone to beg to help support my Play, I took my time enjoying the only thing I can do in today's Nigeria without paying tax. All of a sudden, my last daughter Zara who is my favourite and the only person who can dare me shouted, 'joe, one Buhari is calling you'. I shouted aghhhhhhhhhhhh Zara bring the phone o as I jumped out of the toilet seat and grabbed the phone. It was His Excellency and Commander-in-Chief calling me o. I was sweating, what was he calling me for? I had yabbed him too much recently o, is this my final death? My mummy had warned me o, I stood there naked, shaking as I took the call. 'Is that Joseph Edgar, the Duke of Shomolu' , the gravy voice on the other side inquired. I said yes not recognising my own voice and the other voice said hold on for His Excellency, and I said yes sir. The President came on line, it was him o. He said 'joseffffff' that is how he calls me. I swear, ask those who attended Command Secondary School in Ipaja and they will confirm. 'How are you', he continued, fine sir, I said regaining my composure and still standing naked with only a wrapper I had grabbed from my wife's waist to cover my dignity and Zara staring at me, wondering why her father was shaking and sweating as he spoke on the phone.

The President wanted to assure me that he was OK and he wanted the names of those who were thinking of impeaching me so he can send it to the DSS. He also wanted to assure me that he would soon be back and that I must continue to stand firm and believe in the message of change; that although the vision is looking one kind now but that as soon as he is back, he would show more resolve to deliver on his promises. He appreciated my support, saying he would not disappoint me. He had to rush since his credit was running out, he wished me well and reminded me not to forget to send him the list of those 'idiots' so they could be tried for treason. Again, he wished me well and hung the phone. I think his credit finished for he was cut off mid-sentence. So my people, that was a leader, calling me in my bathroom; that was a leader showing concern about my predicament. I swore there and then to continue in my battle to ensure the continuous integrity of this government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari and his able acting Vice-President, Professor Osibajo. Meanwhile, I have a list to compile, should I put my landlord and all those who have refused me sponsorship of my play? Yes, all those corporate communications people who have refused to take my calls? Charles Aigbe, I dey pity you o. No try me o. Take my damn calls or... ... ... Lol

Yellow Chill: A Chilled Experience

Let me just plug this if you guys don't mind. This 15-year-old establishment is still watering the taste buds of Lagosians with some of the fine delicacies you can imagine. I just love eating in the place as I make sure I save for five days to get the complete fee for the meal. Last time I went there was with my long-suffering partner, Lami. You know as a Yoruba man, he is used to eating stew with everything. But as I ordered my favourite fisherman soup and he ordered his ewedu and stew, I just knew that he would change his mind. Immediately, he tasted my own soup, he changed his order and ate two plates. Problem now came when he now wanted me to pay for the three plates. I asked him to excuse me for a moment - that I wanted to use the gents. I took the back door and appeared in Shomolu. Me ke. Abeg Victor how I go dey get discounted fisherman soup you know say na minimum wage I dey? Well done bro, you are truly a Nigerian icon.

Yinka Davies, Saka Joins Isale Eko

Yinka is irreplaceable and one of the most talented thespians in the country. She is now my lead actress and would bring magic to the stage. Isale Eko is rearing to go; one can feel a surge of excitement with the kind of stars queuing to join the train. The comic genius, Saka, who fronted the MTN campaign that recently took the nation by storm is also on board. Have you got your tickets? I pity you!