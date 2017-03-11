Nigeria: Plateau Utd Not Anxious About NPFL Title, Says Salomon Junior

Benin Republic international and Pateau United defender, Salomon Junior has said there is no anxious moment in the camp of the league leaders over the NPFL title.

Although they currently sit atop the league table courtesy of superior goal difference, the former Bayelsa United player told Daily Trust on Saturday that nobody in Plateau United is losing any sleep.

Mathematically, ABS FC on 19 points with two outstanding matches to play are leaders but for now Plateau United are number one followed by El-Kanemi Warriors who also have 21 points but inferior goal difference.

Junior said Plateau United have never said they are title favourites so there is actually no panic in the camp of the club that went unbeaten for six matches when the league started.

He said Plateau United will continue to take one match at a time hoping that the results they desire will keep coming their way.

The defender maintained that in football, it is impossible to win every time so they have accepted some of the poor results they have picked on the road.

"There is no panic in our camp. We didn't tell anybody that we are going to win the league. We would have come under pressure had we claimed to be title favourite.

"We shall take one game at a time. It is for us to keep working hard as we hope to win our upcoming matches.

"In football you win some, draw some nd lose some so we are not disturbed by anything, " he said.

Junior however said Plateau United started the league strongly so they are still in a good position to fight for a continental ticket.

He noted that if they keep their composure, nothing will stop United from picking one of the continental tickets because they have the caliber of players to get the job done.

"We started the season on a high so we are in a good position to vie for one of the tickets to play continental football next season.

"We have a good team and if we keep working hard, we shall not fail to pick a continental ticket, " he said.