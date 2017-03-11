Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the late Brig-Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, who died on Thursday night at the age of 84, as a very professional and disciplined military officer.

He praised Ogbemudia's record of infrastructural development as governor of old Mid-western region, saying it was still being appreciated and talked about till today.

In his condolence message over the passing of the retired general issued by his media office yesterday in Lagos, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader said: "Though we never wish that our elders leave us even at an advanced age, Ogbemudia lived to the age of 84. We are not to mourn his death, but celebrate his life and times.

"Ogbemudia was a very professional and disciplined military officer. "We have lost an uncommon patriot and nationalist who fought with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, to keep our dear nation one.

"As governor, Ogbemudia's record of infrastructural development in old Midwest region is still being talked about till this day. He showed his love for education as a catalyst for human capacity development by creating the Midwest Institute of Technology, now University of Benin.