11 March 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: He Distinguished Himself As Governor of Midwest, Says Tinubu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the late Brig-Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, who died on Thursday night at the age of 84, as a very professional and disciplined military officer.

He praised Ogbemudia's record of infrastructural development as governor of old Mid-western region, saying it was still being appreciated and talked about till today.

In his condolence message over the passing of the retired general issued by his media office yesterday in Lagos, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader said: "Though we never wish that our elders leave us even at an advanced age, Ogbemudia lived to the age of 84. We are not to mourn his death, but celebrate his life and times.

"Ogbemudia was a very professional and disciplined military officer. "We have lost an uncommon patriot and nationalist who fought with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, to keep our dear nation one.

"As governor, Ogbemudia's record of infrastructural development in old Midwest region is still being talked about till this day. He showed his love for education as a catalyst for human capacity development by creating the Midwest Institute of Technology, now University of Benin.

Nigeria

I'd Never Been So Sick in My Life - President Buhari

To undergo further check-ups in few weeks Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.