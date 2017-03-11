Nigeria: Buhari, Tinubu Eulogize Ogbemudia, As Edo Declares Seven Days of Mourning

Benin and Lagos — President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family as well as the government and people of Edo State over the death of a former governor of the defunct Mid-Western Region and old Bendel State, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia.

The president's condolences were contained in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Buhari affirmed that the deceased diligently served Nigeria with courage and dedication at crucial moments in the nation's history, both as military governor and a democratically elected civilian governor.

The president also stated that the late Ogbemudia had a distinguished career as a military officer, administrator and federal minister.

He expressed belief that the elder statesman had left an impressive legacy of hardwork, discipline as well as commitment to communal, state, regional and national development.

Buhari recalled Ogbemudia's "unique role" in the nation's return to civilian rule in 1999, trusting that as a tireless advocate for equity, he would be long remembered and honoured for his dedication to the advancement of his people, especially in the fields ofeducation, social welfare and infrastructure.

Also, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Ogbemudia, as a professional and disciplined military officer.

In his condolence message by his media office in Lagos yesterday by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: "Though we never wish that our elders leave us even at an advanced age, Gen. Ogbemudia lived to the age of 84. We are not to mourn his death, but celebrate his life and times."

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday declared seven days of mourning on the death of former Governor of defunct Mid-Western and Bendel states, Brigadier-General Samuel Ogbemudia (rtd), who passed on in a private hospital on Thursday in Lagos. He was 84 years old.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr. John Mayaki made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Benin.

The deceased's eldest son, Sam Ogbemudia Jr, announced the death of his father to journalists at his residence yesterday in Benin.

In the statement by Mayaki, Ogbemudia will be remembered for the foundation that he laid to consolidate infrastructural, social and economic development.

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP),in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Mr. Chris Enehikhare, described late Ogbemudia as a trailblazer.

Reacting to the death, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr. Gentleman Amegor, said Ogbemudia lived a worthy life just as Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, described him as a detribalized Nigerian.

Besides, a former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin yesterday, described Ogbemudia's death as a loss to the nation.

Ogbemudia was the governor of the old Mid-Western State from September 1967 to 1975 and was elected governor of the defunct Bendel State in August 1983 on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) but only spent three months in office.