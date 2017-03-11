11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eight Held Over Cattle Rustling, Theft

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Police in Katsina State have arrested eight persons in connection with cattle rustling and theft of solar street light batteries.

Three persons are being held over cattle rustling in Bakori town while five were arrested for theft of the solar batteries.

The state police command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Isa Gambo who disclosed this to newsmen, said the arrest in Bakori was after a tip-off by residents, adding that a locally made pistol, 42 cows, 14 sheep and nine goats were recovered from them.

He said five others, including the principal suspect, Jamilu Sani, were in police custody over the theft of 16 street light batteries worth N1.4m.

Gambo added that the state Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA) made the report on the solar batteries and the suspects would soon be taken to court for prosecution.

