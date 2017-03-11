11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Formalise Resumption Monday

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.
By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari is to write a letter to the National Assembly Monday to make his return to work formal and constitutional after his return yesterday from a medical trip to the United Kingdom,his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said yesterday via his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina.

Dismissing media reports that the president had asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to continue as acting president, Adesina said Buhari would Monday transmit a letter to the National Assembly to inform the legislators of his return.

The presidential spokesman said that would make Buhari's return to work formal and constitutional.

The president was absent at the State House mosque Juma'at service yesterday. Those who attended the prayer session included Buhari's nephew Malam Mamman Daura, his Chief of Staff Malam Abba Kyari, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) Lawal Daura and the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Others were the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Defence Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali, the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.

Nigeria

Court Orders Arrest of Gay Bar Operator

A Lagos High Court sitting in Badagry has ordered for the immediate arrest of a 47-year-old man, Schedrak Azuu, for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.