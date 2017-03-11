Nigeria: Buhari to Formalise Resumption Monday

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari is to write a letter to the National Assembly Monday to make his return to work formal and constitutional after his return yesterday from a medical trip to the United Kingdom,his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said yesterday via his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina.

Dismissing media reports that the president had asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to continue as acting president, Adesina said Buhari would Monday transmit a letter to the National Assembly to inform the legislators of his return.

The presidential spokesman said that would make Buhari's return to work formal and constitutional.

The president was absent at the State House mosque Juma'at service yesterday. Those who attended the prayer session included Buhari's nephew Malam Mamman Daura, his Chief of Staff Malam Abba Kyari, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) Lawal Daura and the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Others were the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Defence Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali, the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.