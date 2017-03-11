11 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Jubilation in Maiduguri Over Buhari's Return

By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — There was jubilation in Maiduguri yesterday over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation abroad. Several groups in various locations sang, drummed and danced to welcome the president.

A group of youths moved to the Borno Radio Television where they expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari as they sang, 'Baba Oyoyo! Baba Oyoyo!'

One of them, Umar Dahiru, told Daily Trust that he and his friends held special prayers for the quick recovery of the president. "We are so happy today that he has arrived, we couldn't control our feelings, that was why we decided to show support for Baba Buhari," he said.

Another supporter, Chris Achegbulu, said he looked forward to seeing Buhari tackling the nation's economic challenges when he resumes on Monday.

