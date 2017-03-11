Nigeria: 'Shettima Hosted Tinubu to Spite Sheriff'

The naming of a housing estate after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as his invitation by Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima for commissioning of multiple projects were all designed to hit at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff. The SAS Legacy Network, made the allegation in a statement issued yesterday.

The group's National Chairman, Bukar Ngamdu and Zonal Secretary, Stephen B. Msheliza who jointly signed the statement, said the invitation of Tinubu and the upcoming visit of wife of Hajiya Maryam Abacha, wife to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, were mainly intended to spite Sheriff who is bent on installing Shettima's successor in 2019.

According to the statement, Tinubu and Sheriff are not in good terms claiming that Tinubu contributed to Sheriff leaving APC before the 2015 general elections.

The group also noted that Sheriff fell out with Hajiya Abacha when she was allegedly denied a Borno Government lodge in 2005, when she visited Maiduguri following the death of Alhaji Mohammed Kaloma Ali, Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

It said: "SAS [Sheriff] and the Abacha family have been completely apart for more than 10 years... Therefore, the whole plan of Kashim Shettima in inviting both Tinubu and Maryam Abacha is for the Governor to embrace the enemies of Sheriff in order to spite him and provoke him. On the other side, SAS is also working with anybody who hates Kashim Shettima."