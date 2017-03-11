Suspicion and an unprecedented high number of aspirants eyeing five elective posts have triggered defections from Kenya's leading political parties while the window on party-hopping is still open.

The rush to join other political parties has been occasioned by deadlines set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for political parties to submit their nomination rules and membership registers.

Aspirants whose names are submitted as members are technically locked in the party because the law restricts party-hopping to 90 days before elections. However, the Council of Governors has moved to court to push for a shorter period.

The submission of nomination rules was concluded on March 2, while that of membership registers will conclude on March 19. Political parties will thereafter submit the names of candidates who will participate in primaries beginning March 26, an exercise that will last one week.

Register

The main political outfits, Jubilee Party (JP) and National Super Alliance (Nasa) last week stepped up efforts to recruit members who are expected to participate in the primaries, slated to begin on April 13 and run to April 26. According to the Political Parties Act and poll rules, parties participating in an election must submit a register of the members they expect to participate in primaries.

The Orange Democratic Party, one of the affiliates of Nasa, resumed registration of members last week, having suspended the exercise last month to allow the party leadership to concentrate on mobilising its members to register as voters.

Last week, the party's acting Secretary-General Dr Agnes Zani, said four million members had been registered.

"Our members are reminded that according to the law, only listed and legally certified members will take part in party primaries whose dates will be announced soon by the national elections board," said Dr Zani.

Jubilee Party is expected to close application for nominations by aspirants on March 10, an exercise that is being done through an electronic system.

Jubilee Party has made the last call to aspirants seeking to vie for gubernatorial, senatorial, National Assembly, County Member of Parliament and Members of County Assembly positions to acquire the smartcard that would allow them to register.

Raphael Tuju, JP's head of secretariat, said the recent National Executive Committee meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed its commitments to ensuring free and fair primaries.

"The Jubilee Party wishes to state categorically that the party, the party leader and the deputy party leader have no preferred candidates for any posts during the nomination process. The party and its leadership will respect the will of the people as expressed during the nomination exercises," JP said in a statement.

A wave of defections is sweeping across the political divide with "small parties" benefiting from aspirants running away from bigger parties for fear of sham primaries.

So delicate is the nomination exercise that Nasa has not been able agree on how the presidential flag-bearer and gubernatorial candidates for major cities where affiliates have stronger candidates will be picked. The party was expected to release the rules last week but postponed this to allow for further consultations.

In previous elections, party primaries were marred with violence and claims of malpractices, forcing politicians to defect in the eleventh hour, something that will not be possible this year.

Newcomers

Politicians close to key players in the Nasa and Jubilee Party are perceived to have comparative advantage, forcing newcomers to defect to friendly parties.

For example in the latest move, Orange Democratic Movement lost former Kenya's ambassador to Tanzania Ali Chirau Mwakwere, an aspirant for Kwale gubernatorial race, to Wiper Democratic Party for fear of losing nomination unfairly to politicians close to the party leadership. Dr Zani hails from Kwale County. The Orange party had also lost its long-serving leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Farah Maalim to the Wiper party.

The party moved to dispel fears of rigging in the primaries, saying that to ensure fairness, incumbents would play no role in the exercise.

"Our members and supporters are reminded that only the NEB is mandated to manage the party's elections and nominations and is bound to ensure that those elections or nominations are conducted in an environment of fairness, transparency and freedom from manipulation. For avoidance of doubt, NEC members, branch officials, sitting governors and MPs have absolutely no role in the choice of Party candidates," said ODM chief executive Oduor Ong'wen.

In the Jubilee Party, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Party of National Unity continued to wreak havoc despite warnings by Mr Tuju that their association with re-election campaigns for President Kenyatta was not supported by the party.