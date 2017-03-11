Nigeria: I'd Never Been So Sick in My Life - President Buhari

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha, right, surrounded by well-wishers.

To undergo further check-ups in few weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday morning arrived the Presidential Villa in Abuja from his medical vacation in London, and said he had never been so sick in his life. Decked in a black caftan, he landed at the State House helipad from a presidential helicopter at 8.42am. Speaking at the First Lady's Conference Room of the Presidential Villa where he was later welcomed by top government officials and security chiefs, he said he received the best treatment in the UK.

"I'm very conscious of the economy. I have rested as much as humanly possible," he said. He did not disclose the nature of his ailment, but hinted that he had a blood transfusion in London. "I couldn't recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs. I found out that technology is moving so fast that if you have a lot of confidence, you had better keep it because you need it; blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and so forth. But I am very pleased that we, when I say we, I mean the government and the people all over are trying to keep up with technology."

President Buhari, who said he felt "much better now", however emphasised that "All I will need is to do further follow-ups within some weeks."

President Buhari asked his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to continue "to do the work." He said he deliberately returned to Nigeria towards the weekend so that his Vice would continue to work over the weekend, and he would continue to rest. "I'm pleased that the vice president enjoyed this break and he has to do much more this time around. Youth and intellect are squarely behind him, while age and military experience are behind me."

Femi Adesina, the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity tweeted that a letter notifying the Senate of the president's return will be transmitted on Monday. This signifies that Buhari might resume sometime next week.

Osinbajo had acted as president from January 19 to March 9 when Buhari was away in the United Kingdom.

President Buhari also added: "There is a remarkable difference between what happened now and what happened last year. When it was getting to Christmas, I told the vice president, I know he has got a church therefore he has to go home. I said OK, let us do it turn by turn; you go for Christmas and the New Year and when you come back, I will go. He said yes. I suspected he didn't go home. When he came back, I said OK it will be my turn in some months. This time around, I said we'd better do the same. I didn't know he had the same principles, but for me I feel that I was a little more tired than I probably was in last eighteen months. Whatever the case, I'm very grateful that Nigerians are appreciative of what all of us are doing as a group."

Earlier, Osinbajo confessed that "going around in borrowed robes", it had been an interesting and challenging time for him as acting president. He thanked Buhari for the confidence reposed in him by handing over the reins of government to him in the capacity of acting president, saying the Federal Executive Council members were grateful to God that the president was back home hale and hearty. "Mr. President, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council, we welcome you back home. I must say that personally, this has been a very interesting few days for me. I think more important is that you demonstrated the belief in our system which is even more important than anything else."