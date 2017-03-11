Nigeria: Rivers - Families of Undergrads Killed By Cops Cry for Justice

Port Harcourt — They were best of friends and shared close family ties, and they sold GSM recharge cards to augment their school fees in the university. But the dream of Michael Akor and Onyebuchi Igwe were shattered on 23 June, 2009 when they were allegedly murdered by trigger-happy policemen.

Michael, until his death, was a final year Political Science student of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology while his friend was a second-year Business Management student of the University of Port Harcourt.

On June 22, 2016, both went to supply a recharge card to a lady who owns a store on the popular Ikwerre Road, according to a witness. "Along the way, they had a problem with the lady, who later invited the police. The two young men were taken to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office at Borokiri in Port Harcourt," the family source said.

The source said the duo was detained, but later taken to their respective homes and searches were conducted. "During the search, a television set, refrigerator, air conditioner, gold necklace, perfumes, and N245,000 were taken away by the police," the source stated. The police then left with the deceased, and all efforts to trace him by the family proved futile.

The family later petitioned the office of the Inspector-General of Police who directed them to Zone 6, Calabar Command, and the matter is currently being handled by a court, making the family optimistic that justice will prevail.

When the matter came up recently at a Port Harcourt high court presided over by Justice Margaret Opara, a witness and the mother of Michael Akor, Mrs. Catherine Akor, told the court that her son, Michael Akor and his friend, Onyebuchi Igwe, were killed and buried by the accused persons. The accused persons, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Chigbu, Sergeant Shedrack Ibibo, Sergeant Marcus Anwuri, Sergeant Monday and Corporal Olisa Emeka who are standing trial in the murder case were accused of killing the deceased on June 23, 2009 in Port Harcourt. They are all facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy and murder.

Mrs. Akor, during examination, stated that identities of the suspected killers of her son, Michael and his friend were revealed to her by one Inspector Akachukwu, the investigative officer in charge of the crime, from Zone 6, Calabar. She further said that the IPO disclosed to her that the accused persons killed and buried the victims the same day they were brought home by the five policemen. Earlier, during cross-examination, she stated that the most senior among the accused, ASP Chigbu, told her to come to the SARS office in Borokiri, after they left with their eventual victims.

The bereaved woman said when she approached ASP Chigbu at SARS office and inquired about her son, the accused feigned ignorance of their whereabouts. During cross-examination, Mrs. Akor identified the five accused persons in court, stressing that Emeka was her late son's friend, while she has known Chigbu for several years.

The case was adjourned for further hearing in March 14, 16 and 29, 2017.