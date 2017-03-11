Zimbabwe: Mugabe Dead This October Pastor Bailed

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have secured the conditional freedom from custody pending trial of Anti-President Robert Mugabe pastor, Patrick Mugadza.

Mugadza has been languishing in remand prison for almost three months since his arrest at the Harare magistrates' court in January, while attending to routine remand hearings on other charges he faces.

His arrest and subsequent detention followed a prophecy he had given regarding President Mugabe's death.

In the prophecy, Mugadza claimed the veteran leader would, this October, die of old age if he does not pray.

Police charged him with undermining the authority of the president.

Mugadza's attorney, Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told NewZimbabwe.com after securing Mugadza's bail Thursday that he was happy with the release of his client.

"I am glad that the judge (Justice Priscilla Chugumba) has agreed with us that the magistrate misdirected herself in making a decision which had no factual and legal basis. However, the case itself is a sure proof of the abuse of the law enforcement process.

"It is a pity that the pastor had to endure 53 days of deprivation of his liberty when circumstances of the case demanded otherwise," said Shava.

Mugadza had been denied bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti.

The cleric has also staged several anti-Mugabe protests and prayers urging Mugabe to resign for failing to revive the country's economy.

The Kariba-based pastor came to national attention two years ago after he staged a solo protest against President Mugabe at a Zanu PF conference in Victoria Falls.

Mugadza's family, last month, came out in the media appealing for financial and material support saying the continued detention of their bread-winner was making their lives miserable.