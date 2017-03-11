A Chipinge man who fatally assaulted a 79-year-old granny over money for a beast and vanished in 2015 was this week jailed 22 years after a lost sim card linked him to the murder.

High Court Judge Justice Charles Hungwe convicted Lovemore Mafukidze of Matsotso homestead for killing Marambeni Sithole of Chimene village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge with constructive intent.

Mafukidze had denied the charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence. He was jointly charged with Josiah Simango who is still at large.

Mafukidze heaped blame for the murder on Simango.

"Your Worship, I did not take part in killing this woman. My friend only asked me to accompany him to the deceased's homestead since she owed his father some money after he sold her a beast," said Mafukidze while pleading for leniency.

But Justice Hungwe said evidence presented before the court by witnesses was enough to link him to the crime.

The court heard that July 26 2015, Mafukidze and Simango, acting in common purpose, went to the now-deceased's homestead and found her sleeping alone in her bedroom hut.

The pair forcibly entered the hut and started kicking Sithole all over the body with booted feet.

During the skirmish, Sithole dropped her Samsung cellphone and Simango mistakenly picked it up thinking it belonged to his colleague since they had similar phones.

Mafukidze did not notice that he had dropped his phone in the hut. The two then left the scene of the murder unnoticed.

On the same day around 2000hrs, the gran's body was discovered by one James Mlambo and a Spiwe Mangana who were tasked by the deceased's daughter, Ellen Mhlanga, to check on her mother since her phone went unanswered for long.

A Samsung cell phone without a battery and a Telecel sim card was found next to the body which was later traced to one Dakarai Mlambo Masori.

Masori confirmed that he gave the sim card to Mafukidze who was then approached by the villagers and found in possession of the now-deceased's phone.

The accused led the villagers to a homestead where he had hidden the dead gran's sim card.

A report was made to the police leading to Mafukidze's arrest.

Malvern Musarurwa prosecuted.