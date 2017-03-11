10 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Leader's Coup Case Deferred to Next Month

FORMER Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu, 34, who is charged with plotting coup against President Mugabe has had his court case postponed to next month.

Tsenengamu, who was recently bailed at the High Court, will now reappear in court on April 4.

The former ruling party youth leader landed in trouble after he convened a meeting where he supposedly incited war veterans to turn against Mugabe.

It is state's case that in his address, Tsenengamu claimed that Mugabe was not presidential material, adding that his successor was Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The state further claims that he said, "It is time we go open about this succession thing because some of us have since identified our candidate and its none other than Emmerson Mnanagagwa.

"If Mugabe doesn't like him, it's up to him but we are now saying we want him to lead us."

Tsenengamu, together with other youths, were expelled from Zanu PF last year for alleged indiscipline after they attacked Mugabe through social media and privately owned newspapers.

