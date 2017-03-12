12 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: CAN Urges Sustained Prayers for Buhari

By Abbas Jimoh, Hope Abah, Makurdi & Tony Adibe

Enugu and Makurdi — The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has urged Nigerians to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also congratulated the President, his family and Nigerians on his return 51 days after he left for London, for medical reasons.

Ayokunle in statement yesterday by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji said CAN will continue praying for the President's full recovery in order to be able to continue the task of rebuilding the country.

Also, the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Benue State celebrated the return of President Buhari from his medical trip outside the country.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the State Coordinator of MACBAN, Garus Gololo, who spoke on behalf of his members, said that the President looked healthier and wished him total recovery.

In Enugu, the Knights of St. John International, (KSJI), Nigeria, an Order in the Roman Catholic Church, has called for fervent prayers for the quick recovery of President Buhari who just returned from a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

They made the call yesterday in Enugu at a press conference to commemorate the KSJI 40th anniversary in the country.

Addressing newsmen during the conference, the Supreme Subordinate Commandery President of the Order in Nigeria, Sir Anslem Okafor and the Chairman of the KSJI 40th Anniversary fund raising committee, who is also President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Sir Nnia John Nwodo expressed optimism that the President would recover fully with the sincere prayers from the citizens.

