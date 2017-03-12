Zimbabwe: Will Smith Brings Vic Falls to a Standstill

Victoria Falls — It was a one hour spectacle, but Victoria Falls is still abuzz with news about Hollywood star Will Smith's surprise visit to the resort town last week.

Smith visited the world famous Victoria Falls bridge last Thursday afternoon where he took to bungee jumping.

His visit lifted the spirits of tourism players in the resort town, especially Shearwater, which made sure the actor fulfilled his dream to plunge into the mighty Zambezi.

Shearwater public relations manager, Clement Mukwasi said Smith's visit would put Zimbabwe on the world map.

"He arrived here yesterday [Thursday] at around 1pm, with two other family members and his bodyguard," Mukwasi said.

"He spent about an hour on the bridge touring and interacting with other tourists and locals before he left for Zambia as he had limited time.

"Smith is a world-class star who is renowned in all pillars and is respected worldwide, so being with us proved that it is a safe and attractive place. He has a good reputation while also testifying that it is not only an African wonder, but a world destination."

Mukwasi said Smith came well prepared for the adventure.

"He seemed excited as it was a goal set planned for a long time. He had a gopro camera in his hand, self-photographing and recording as he was jumping into the Zambezi," Mukwasi said.

"We are excited about his coming into Victoria Falls and this really is a seal of approval for the destination by the Hollywood star and coincidentally where he jumped off the bridge was the same point where the secretary-general and two presidents of Zambia and Zimbabwe signed a memorandum of agreement to seal the hosting of the United Nation World Tourism Organisation in 2013."

Nothando Ndlovu, a Victoria Falls resident who witnessed the spectacle, could not hide her joy after seeing the affable actor in real life.

"The atmosphere is still ecstatic and there is still disbelief that he was in town while some keep bragging that they had an opportunity to take some pictures with him though unfortunately some of us missed the opportunity," she said.

Smith reportedly arrived in Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula in Livingstone, Zambia at around 11am on Thursday aboard a private jet. He left Zambia the same day in the evening for an unknown destination.