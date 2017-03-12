Zimbabwe: Mugabe Bash Divides Zanu-PF Youths

THE Zanu PF circus over the shambolic 21st February Movement celebrations held in Matobo last month has taken another twist, with the youth league national executive reinstating fired Harare provincial chairperson Edson Takataka.

Some disgruntled Zanu PF national leadership in Bulawayo after they staged demonstrations accusing their executives of failing to take proper care of them.

A number of youths were left stranded without food and accommodation after travelling all the way to Matabeleland South.

On Thursday, Harare youth provincial secretary for administration, Tawanda Kadengu said 33 provincial executive members signed a petition against Takataka's leadership, blaming him for the shambolic preparations.

However, on Friday the Kudzai Chipanga-led Zanu PF national youth league executive rescinded the decision, arguing all Harare provincial members should collectively take responsibility for the mess and stop apportioning blame.

Chipanga said they would sit as a national executive to deliberate on the matter and see how they could punish the entire executive without singling out the chairperson.

"We reinstated Takataka. They had misled the provincial executive into believing that it's an instruction from the leadership," he said.

"The provincial executive got scared when we summoned them to the headquarters over disturbances caused by delegates which occurred in Bulawayo."

"The provincial executive failed to take care of the delegates to the extent that the national executive was forced to intervene and provide for them.

"When they got wind of the news that we were going to summon them, they then decided to sack their chairman thinking if they did that, the matter would be settled."

He added: "They were scared of collective punishment and they pushed for a vote of no confidence against Takataka.

"In short, they had sentenced themselves. However we told them to retain the status quo as we are going to discuss their conduct."

Chipanga said the fate of the whole executive would soon be announced.

Many Zanu PF gatherings are often marred by poor logistical arrangements, leaving hundreds of delegates stranded.

Last year at the so-called One Million Man march in Harare which drew an impressive crowd, many Zanu PF supporters from across the country were left stranded without transport or food.