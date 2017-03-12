12 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: The Concert - Fela Music Can Never Die - Omawumi

As the count down begins to the most exciting concert this Easter, artistes have not held back in sharing their views on the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's music.

In a recent interview with internationally recognized singer/actress/songwriter; Omawumi, the artiste could not help but express her immense admiration and love for Afrobeat legend and his music.

"... . He is the creator of a genre of music; that kind of name doesn't die! He used the only weapon he had, which was music. Fela's music can never die," she said.

However, the organisers of the 'Broadway Theatrical Concert Experience, Fela! The Concert', SMOOTH FM have now announced the availability of tickets to the concert which will be live in Lagos this Easter, April 13, 14 and 15, 2017.

Conceived by the iconic Bill T. Jones, the concert will star cast members of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

