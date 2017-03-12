The mother of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo is one of three people arrested for the baby's kidnapping, police have confirmed.

The one-month-old baby was found alive early on Sunday morning after being taken in a car hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday.

She was in the back seat of a white Toyota Yaris which was stolen from her mother at gunpoint in Greyville, Durban on Friday morning.

A massive search was conducted for the missing baby, and a reward of R250 000 was offered for any information that would lead to her safe return.

On Sunday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer confirmed that three people - the 34-year-old biological mother, another woman and a man - were arrested and being kept in custody.

The arrests were made in the early hours of Sunday morning.

News24