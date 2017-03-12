12 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We'll Uphold General Adebayo's Legacies - Fayose

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose says his administration will uphold the legacies of the late General Adeyinka Adebayo, a former Military Governor of the old Western State.

He stated this, yesterday, in Ikeja, Lagos, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

In a statement by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said the late General was a many of many parts who wielded power with humility.

Fayose also called on the family to let the Ekiti State Government know the update on the burial arrangements.

A son of the deceased, who is also the first civilian governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, in his remarks, described Governor Fayose as 'Omo Baba' (Daddy's son), saying Fayose and his late father had good rapport.

