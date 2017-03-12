12 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Popular Hausa Musician Releases New Song to Celebrate Buhari's Return

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Lere

A Hausa musician and staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rarara, has released a new song titled "Baba Ya dawo" meaning 'Baba has returned.'

Rarara is known for releasing various songs for the APC during the 2015 electioneering campaign.

In his 13 minutes' new song for the president, he celebrated Mr. Buhari's return to Nigeria after 50 days in the UK for medical vacation.

On his return on Friday, the president thanked Nigerians for praying for his recovery.

"I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians, Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and have continued to pray for my good health.

"This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the government in its effort to tackle our country's challenges," the president said.

He said his health had improved significantly, following the medical attention he received during his vacation in London.

"The best way for me to repay you is to rededicate myself to serving you, protecting your interest and keeping your trust. I thank you very much.

"I am feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks," the president said.

Nigeria

Ignorance Kills Kidney Disorder Patients

March 9, 2017 was World Kidney Day, a day set aside for global awareness on the importance of kidney. The day was part… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.