Kenya: You Must Return to Work Before Any More Talks, Govt Tells Doctors

press release

Doctors have been directed to return to work if they wish to have the Government to engage them in more negotiations.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu today reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta's position that the doctors should know that the Government is not ready to entertain any more games from employees on an illegal strike.

"President Kenyatta has directed that all doctors resume duty before any further negotiations can be convened," said Mr Esipisu when he addressed the press at State House, Mombasa.

The Spokesperson said the President is aware of a statement from the doctor's union requesting for more time to negotiate, but that his resolve is clear.

"We note the union's statement on the subject. President Kenyatta's resolve and message remains the same: no more chicanery," said Mr Esipisu.

The doctors made the request after President Kenyatta last week said he had come to the end of his patience with the striking doctors who had rejected one of the best deals ever to be offered to a Kenyan public servant.

The doctors had rejected a 40 percent salary increase and a further Sh600 million as backdated allowances.

The Government has now ordered the doctors to return to work or face the sack.