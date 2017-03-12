12 March 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Democratic Alliance Welcomes Swift Action By SAPS to Find Baby Siwaphiwe

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: http://www.capitalfm.co.ke
(file photo).
press release By Zakhele Mbhele

The DA welcomes the swift action taken by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Durban which led to finding one-month old baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo alive and well after she was kidnapped in a hijacking at a Durban shoppinrg centre on Friday.

Baby Siwaphiwe was found in the early hours of Sunday morning after police intercepted a vehicle near Mariannhill Toll Plaza - two days after frantic searches by police and community members.

The kidnapping during a hi-jacking highlights the crisis of rising trio crimes, carjacking, house robbery and business robbery, and the DA reiterates our call for SAPS to ensure that Crime Intelligence functions more effectively to address this.

The DA welcomes the arrest of three suspects and trusts that a full investigation will take place.

After a hijack took place on Friday afternoon, the police appealed to the Durban community to come forward with any information which may have led to the recovering of baby Siwaphiwe and subsequent arrest of the suspects. SAPS offered a reward of R250 000 and deployed over 100 police officers, community volunteers and sniffer dogs to assist in the search.

The DA has for a long time emphasised that combatting crimes in our communities requires collective efforts between SAPS and community members and baby Siwaphiwe's case is a classic example of what that collaboration can achieve.

Zakhele Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police

South Africa

Hijack Baby's Mother Arrested for Kidnapping

The mother of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo is one of three people arrested for the baby's kidnapping, police have confirmed. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.