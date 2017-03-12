South Africa: Social Media Users React to #BabySiwaphiwe Case

Threats, shock and gratitude were expressed by social media users on Sunday after it emerged baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo's mother was one of those arrested for the one-month-old baby's alleged kidnapping.

"I feel like we all got pranked! I prayed for this woman! As a mother, I was feeling her pain but yena she was laughing at us!," tweeted @fulunem - just one of many users who were involved in spreading awareness of the apparent kidnapping of the baby on social media.

After reports broke on Friday afternoon about the baby being snatched from a shopping centre in Durban during an alleged hijacking, the social media community went into overdrive, trying to get information spread across the country.

However, after it emerged on Sunday morning that the mother of the child was one of three people arrested, after the baby was found unharmed during a roadblock in Mariannhill, the tweeters struggled to deal with the twist in the tale.

Even threats of violence were posted.

One woman captioned a photograph of what appears to be clamps used to castrate farm animals with the message: "I am paying #BabySiwaphiwe's mom a visit... Ngeke sheem. Either way this will help in that visit".

Another user posted a picture of a woman holding up a machine gun in each arm, along with a declaration, "Where is the mother?".

However, some suggested that people needed to wait to hear the full story, before judging exactly what had occurred.

"Not yet judging mother of #BabySiwaphiwe until I listen to her full story. Sensationalism never sway my view [sic]," tweeted Edith Phaswana.

Others applauded the power of social media users despite the outcome.

"I've seen bad things on Twitter, but this #HelpFindDurbanBaby shown me there's still hope in SA. Twitter was put into good [sic]," suggested user@Eugene_Magubane.

"No words for the mother... happy that the baby is safe! I'm so glad to see that us South Africans can unite," said user Shan Vijendranath.

However, for others the shock was simply too much. "I'm literally done with humanity; feel so betrayed," tweeted @ShanDango9.

News24