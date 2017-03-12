South Africa: Durban Beach Closed As 'Massive Waves' Wash Over Promenade

North Beach in Durban has been closed to bathers as massive wave swells have resulted in the area being deemed unsafe for swimming.

"Waves are crashing over onto the Promenade. The beach has been closed to bathers and lifeguards on the promenade are monitoring the people," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said on Sunday afternoon.

He described the waves as "quite big" ans said a cyclone has apparently affected the waves.

Stacy Colborne of the South African Weather Service's KwaZulu-Natal office said the Madagascar cyclone which hit on Tuesday was too far away to have affected Durban.

"As far as I can tell we have had strong south-westerly winds blowing along the coast since this morning, which usually does increase wave height," she said.

Cyclone Enawo had not affected SA in any way, Colborne reiterated.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care said the waves were extremely high, and that high tide was expected at 16:00.

No injuries or difficulty was reported from any bathers, he said.

News24