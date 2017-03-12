12 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Beach Closed As 'Massive Waves' Wash Over Promenade

Tagged:

Related Topics

North Beach in Durban has been closed to bathers as massive wave swells have resulted in the area being deemed unsafe for swimming.

"Waves are crashing over onto the Promenade. The beach has been closed to bathers and lifeguards on the promenade are monitoring the people," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said on Sunday afternoon.

He described the waves as "quite big" ans said a cyclone has apparently affected the waves.

Stacy Colborne of the South African Weather Service's KwaZulu-Natal office said the Madagascar cyclone which hit on Tuesday was too far away to have affected Durban.

"As far as I can tell we have had strong south-westerly winds blowing along the coast since this morning, which usually does increase wave height," she said.

Cyclone Enawo had not affected SA in any way, Colborne reiterated.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care said the waves were extremely high, and that high tide was expected at 16:00.

No injuries or difficulty was reported from any bathers, he said.

News24

South Africa

Racism is Still Rampant, but is Criminalising Hatred the Answer?

Recent events in South Africa show that it is a society still grappling with its racist history, 23 years after… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.