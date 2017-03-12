Malawi: Mwanamvekha Star Performer in Malawi Cabinet Assessment

Industry, Trade and Tourism minister Joseph Mwanamvekha has emerged overall star performer in the annual Sunday Times cabinet assessment, beating his boss President Peter Mutharika by two marks.

Mwanamvekha got seven marks out of 10 in the cabinet assessment unveiled on Sunday.

The newspaper cites the Buy Malawi strategy, investment foras, the Malawi Trade Portal and Malawi improvement on doing business index as some of the areas Mwanamvekha's ministry has done well.

"During the course of the year 2016, the ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism was awarded a star performer award for meeting obligations in the performance contract it signed in 2015 as part of the Public Sector Reforms the Malawi government introduced as one way of instilling financial prudence and quality and efficient delivery of service to the public," says the newspaper.

However, the newspaper faults the ministry for ignoring tourism and doing too much too fast.

The worst rated are Jean Kalirani, minister of Gender, Disability, Children and Social Welfare who scored a too along with minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development who also scored two.

Former Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development minister George Chaponda scored zero, Information and ICT minister Nicholas Dausi had a five whilst Kondwani Nankhumwa, minister of Local Government and Rural Development score four.

Henry Mussa, minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development had a four, Emmanuel Fabiano, minister of Education, Science and Technology has three and Bright Msaka, minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining scored three.

Francis Kasaila, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation scored four, Peter Kumpalume, minister of Health scored five, Samuel Tembenu, minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs had a five, Jappie Mhango, minister of Transport and Public Works scored six marks.

Grace Chiumia, minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security scored three, Atupele Muluzi, minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development scored five and Goodall Gondwe, minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Development scored three out of the 10 marks.

There was no immediate comment from State House or the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The newspaper highlighted some of the problems that hit Malawi in the year under review, saying Malawi was a nation in crisis in 2016, from crisis occasioned by forces of nature to man-made calamities, the nation was neck deep in problems.

The newspaper says the assessment is premised on the fact that cabinet ministers had to operate in such a hostile economic environment.

"Some of them, like dead fish, went with the flow while others went out of their way to fulfil the mandate they have even in the face of tough economic situation," says the Sunday Times.

In the past, Mutharika and some of his cabinet ministers have disputed and rejected the Sunday Times cabinet assessments.