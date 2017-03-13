12 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Forex - CBN to Inject More Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

There are strong indications that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is unrelenting in its move to ensure liquidity in the interbank foreign exchange (Forex) market, as it will inject more funds into market this week.

This is according to information gathered on Sunday in Abuja from market operators.

Confirming the proposed additional foreign exchange injection into the system, the acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor said the CBN was determined to sustain the provision of liquidity in the Forex market.

Okorafor cautioned dealers in foreign exchange not to engage in any unwholesome practice that could be detrimental to the smooth operations in the market.

He also warned that the CBN would impose heavy sanctions on any organisation involved in such acts.

The CBN had, as at last week, injected over 1.4billion dollars into the interbank Forex market for both wholesale and retail interventions.

Nigeria

Buhari Writes National Assembly, Resumes Work

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow write the leaderships of the two chambers of the National Assembly to formally… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.